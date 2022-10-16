Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Webster Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Webster Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.51 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $607.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.36 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company’s revenue was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share.

Webster Financial Price Performance

Several other brokerages have also commented on WBS. TheStreet raised Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

NYSE WBS opened at $47.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.31 and a 200 day moving average of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.21. Webster Financial has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $65.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Webster Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 6,590.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Webster Financial by 55.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $947,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,293,288.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Featured Stories

