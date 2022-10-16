Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Ovintiv in a report released on Wednesday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.33. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $8.97 per share.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.27). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 61.17% and a net margin of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion.

Ovintiv Stock Down 6.3 %

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Ovintiv from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.29.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $49.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.96. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $29.52 and a 52-week high of $63.30.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 114.3% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 20.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.