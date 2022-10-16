Quant Price Reaches $182.56 (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 16th. During the last week, Quant has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar. Quant has a market cap of $2.20 billion and $132.97 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant token can now be purchased for about $182.56 or 0.00953410 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003044 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,251.19 or 0.27433933 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000721 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010715 BTC.
Quant Token Profile
Quant’s genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Quant is https://reddit.com/r/quantnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official website is quant.network. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Quant
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars.
