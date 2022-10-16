Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) PT Lowered to $23.50 at Credit Suisse Group

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group to $23.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RDN. BTIG Research cut their price target on Radian Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Radian Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America raised Radian Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Radian Group from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Radian Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.42.

RDN stock opened at $18.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.20. Radian Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average of $21.08.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $286.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.39 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 56.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Radian Group will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDN. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,843,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,295,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,335 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,540,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,994,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,357,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $407,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

