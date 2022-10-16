Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Regions Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.35. The consensus estimate for Regions Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.50 to $23.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.54.

RF opened at $20.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.23. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 141,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 82,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

