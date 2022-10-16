Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Cameco Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cameco in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

CCJ stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 177.43, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Cameco had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $437.25 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth about $2,617,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 85,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 21,047 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 162,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

