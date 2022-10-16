Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Tops One Day Volume of $19,383.00

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and $19,383.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,141.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006421 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001975 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00052284 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00012539 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00057575 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00023133 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005157 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

