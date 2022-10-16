Rise Advisors LLC Sells 102 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Rise Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $160.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.93. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $108.96 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The company has a market cap of $314.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

