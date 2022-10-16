Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 12,959 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 308.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,959 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 82,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 37,095 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Ameren by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Ameren by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 216,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,271,000 after acquiring an additional 16,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Stock Down 1.2 %

AEE stock opened at $76.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.92 and a 200 day moving average of $91.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $99.20.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.