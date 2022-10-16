Robert W. Baird Raises Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target to $74.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird to $74.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CAH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.30.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Cardinal Health stock opened at $68.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.69. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardinal Health

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 74.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth $210,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth $207,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.