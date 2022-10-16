Romeo Power (RMO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Monday, October 17th. Analysts expect Romeo Power to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.73 million during the quarter. Romeo Power had a negative return on equity of 58.91% and a negative net margin of 550.95%.

Get Romeo Power alerts:

Romeo Power Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE RMO opened at $0.35 on Friday. Romeo Power has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.75.

Institutional Trading of Romeo Power

About Romeo Power

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Romeo Power by 131.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,421,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 808,049 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Romeo Power by 9.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Romeo Power by 51.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 73,378 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Romeo Power by 687.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 185,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 162,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Romeo Power by 84.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 150,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 68,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for vehicle electrification in North America. The company designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies; and provides non-recurring engineering services, such as design, prototype, and testing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Romeo Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Romeo Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.