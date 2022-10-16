Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Price Target to $12.00

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DCT. Raymond James dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Duck Creek Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ DCT opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.55. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $37.40.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. South Shore Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 11,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

