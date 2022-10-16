Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RY. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $87.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $83.63 and a 1 year high of $119.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 26.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,114,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth about $16,895,000. Moreno Evelyn V purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

