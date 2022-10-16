Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) PT Lowered to C$35.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RUS. TD Securities reduced their target price on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Russel Metals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Russel Metals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$37.36.

RUS stock opened at C$25.12 on Thursday. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$23.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47.

Russel Metals ( TSE:RUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.53 by C$0.43. The firm had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.34 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Russel Metals will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

