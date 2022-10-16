Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 857,962 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,038 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $35,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BK. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 20,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $38.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays set a $61.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.04.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

