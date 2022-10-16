Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 62,723 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,100,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,723 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.23% of Conagra Brands worth $37,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

CAG opened at $34.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.13.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 110.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CAG shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.14.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In related news, Director Emanuel Chirico purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,239.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico acquired 30,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

