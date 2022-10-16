Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 664,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,766 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of SS&C Technologies worth $38,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 723.8% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $47.10 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $84.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.26.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 19.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $2,944,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

