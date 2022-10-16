Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $34.53 Million Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,549 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.20% of Hologic worth $34,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 106,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 5.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 260.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.6% in the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 10,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the second quarter worth about $856,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Hologic Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $62.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.91. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $80.49.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.71 million. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Articles

