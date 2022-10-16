Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $41.94 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,086 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $41,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.24.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $73.02 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $182.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.36 and a 200-day moving average of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $193.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.61.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

