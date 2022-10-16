Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 111,867 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 416,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,867 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $43,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $76.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $199.20.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 51.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

