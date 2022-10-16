Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,343,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 188,768 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $39,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in NiSource by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 429,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,655,000 after acquiring an additional 45,665 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $472,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 14,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in NiSource by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NI stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.78 and a 200 day moving average of $29.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $32.58.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of NiSource to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

