Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives $47.87 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.87.

RYAAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Ryanair from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €17.70 ($18.06) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Ryanair Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $60.40 on Thursday. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $127.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 55.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of Ryanair

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 3.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryanair will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 18.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,270,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $981,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,195 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 11.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,007,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $673,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,514 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 4.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,685,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $651,353,000 after acquiring an additional 417,273 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 4.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,042,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,360,000 after acquiring an additional 254,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 13.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,923,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,669,000 after acquiring an additional 338,051 shares during the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.