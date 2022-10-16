Sage Rhino Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.79.

Shares of PG opened at $125.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.77. The firm has a market cap of $298.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

