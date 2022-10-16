Sanford C. Bernstein Boosts Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $275.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Sanford C. Bernstein to $275.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on STZ. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $278.64.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $221.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.19. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $207.59 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 716.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,032.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total value of $1,044,748.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,236 shares in the company, valued at $11,848,678.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,848,678.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,117 shares of company stock worth $2,040,788 over the last ninety days. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

