Sargent Investment Group LLC Purchases 180 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 824,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,814,000 after purchasing an additional 69,510 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 57,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.0% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 217,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after buying an additional 25,079 shares during the period. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the second quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $111.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.89 and its 200-day moving average is $118.72. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

