Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,172,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 265,171 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $42,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,059.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 768.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Benchmark upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.16.

Schlumberger Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $42.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $49.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

