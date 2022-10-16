Scotiabank Boosts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$55.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TECK.B has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a C$51.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Friday, September 16th. CIBC cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$56.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$52.50 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$51.98.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at C$44.26 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$32.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$43.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$45.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

