Scotiabank Lowers Enerplus (TSE:ERF) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank lowered shares of Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$26.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of C$25.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ERF. CIBC decreased their price target on Enerplus from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$20.38.

Enerplus Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of TSE ERF opened at C$20.94 on Thursday. Enerplus has a 1 year low of C$10.90 and a 1 year high of C$23.29. The firm has a market cap of C$4.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.20.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

Enerplus ( TSE:ERF Get Rating ) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$801.57 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 3.2199998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 4.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enerplus

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 324,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,945,372.16.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

