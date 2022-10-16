Scotiabank Lowers Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$56.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$63.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Suncor Energy to a buy rating and set a C$53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Eight Capital lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$56.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$49.58.

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$43.04 on Thursday. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$27.72 and a 12-month high of C$53.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.68. The company has a market cap of C$58.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.84.

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.21 by C$0.50. The business had revenue of C$16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.49 billion. Equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.28%.

In other news, Director Christopher Raymond Seasons purchased 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$42.52 per share, with a total value of C$64,843.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$64,843. In related news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.00, for a total value of C$1,350,000.00. Also, Director Christopher Raymond Seasons purchased 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$42.52 per share, with a total value of C$64,843.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$64,843.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

