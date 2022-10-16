Scotiabank Raises Africa Oil (CVE:AOI) Price Target to C$3.50

Africa Oil (CVE:AOI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Africa Oil Stock Performance

Africa Oil has a 1-year low of C$9.85 and a 1-year high of C$30.70.

Insider Transactions at Africa Oil

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Martinez sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.42, for a total value of C$484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$514,707.38.

