Scotiabank Raises Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target to C$16.50

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BIR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cormark lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Haywood Securities cut their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. CIBC lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.28.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE BIR opened at C$10.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.12. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$5.42 and a 52-week high of C$12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.15.

Birchcliff Energy Dividend Announcement

Birchcliff Energy ( TSE:BIR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$394.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$389.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.13%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

