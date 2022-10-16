Scotiabank Raises Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$10.50

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark upped their price objective on Crew Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crew Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$8.43.

Shares of Crew Energy stock opened at C$5.68 on Thursday. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.46 and a 12-month high of C$6.99. The stock has a market cap of C$889.75 million and a P/E ratio of 2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.45.

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$198.24 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Crew Energy will post 0.9100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crew Energy news, Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total value of C$688,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,430,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,871,732.74. In other news, Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total transaction of C$688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,430,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,871,732.74. Also, Senior Officer Jamie Bowman sold 65,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.21, for a total value of C$342,867.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 751,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,909,825.74.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

