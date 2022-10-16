Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for HighPeak Energy in a report released on Wednesday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for HighPeak Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share.

HighPeak Energy Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HPK opened at $20.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.09. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.70. HighPeak Energy has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Trading of HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $201.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.04 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 27.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 165,665 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HighPeak Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in HighPeak Energy by 1,004.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 120,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in HighPeak Energy by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 40,025 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in HighPeak Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HighPeak Energy

In other HighPeak Energy news, major shareholder John Paul Dejoria purchased 2,313,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,007.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,813,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,855,007.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HighPeak Energy news, major shareholder John Paul Dejoria purchased 2,313,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,007.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,813,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,855,007.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $70,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 237,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,788,066.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,317,253 shares of company stock worth $50,070,954 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

Recommended Stories

