Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a report released on Thursday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Axalta Coating Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.54.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE AXTA opened at $22.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Axalta Coating Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.