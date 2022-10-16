Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.78 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.79. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Air Products and Chemicals’ current full-year earnings is $10.28 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.30 EPS.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 2.3 %

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.72.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $232.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.82. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 13,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 27,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

