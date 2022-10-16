Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Moelis & Company in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Moelis & Company’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.17.

Shares of MC stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $77.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.39.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 76.91% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $242.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 51.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MC. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Moelis & Company by 35.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 230.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

