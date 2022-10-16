Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Chesapeake Energy Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will earn $5.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.47. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $16.84 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.83 EPS.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 35.01%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.45.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $95.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $105.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $2.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 10.5%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 22.99%.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 20.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

