Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Linde plc’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LIN)

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Linde in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.93 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.94. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Linde’s current full-year earnings is $11.87 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Linde’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.70 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $338.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.00.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $275.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $285.92 and a 200-day moving average of $298.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Linde has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The company has a market capitalization of $137.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIN. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 202,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,228,000 after buying an additional 67,363 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,310,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,422,058,000 after purchasing an additional 450,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

