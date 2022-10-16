Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 38,585 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,230,363 shares.The stock last traded at $7.47 and had previously closed at $7.04.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.88%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.79%.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 140 Summer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP now owns 3,010,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,579,000 after buying an additional 1,465,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,852,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,831,000 after buying an additional 1,179,868 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,333,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,772,000 after buying an additional 626,831 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,995,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,667,000 after buying an additional 552,637 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 525.2% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 632,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 531,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.
Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.
