Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 38,585 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,230,363 shares.The stock last traded at $7.47 and had previously closed at $7.04.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.88%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Service Properties Trust Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Service Properties Trust

The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average is $6.72.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 140 Summer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP now owns 3,010,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,579,000 after buying an additional 1,465,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,852,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,831,000 after buying an additional 1,179,868 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,333,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,772,000 after buying an additional 626,831 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,995,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,667,000 after buying an additional 552,637 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 525.2% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 632,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 531,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

Featured Articles

