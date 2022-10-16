SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 85.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 503,817 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 272.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 82.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth $38,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna cut shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.19.

PYPL stock opened at $80.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $273.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.01.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

