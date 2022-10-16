SG Americas Securities LLC Has $5.57 Million Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $5,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 133.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 1.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 11.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alleghany in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Alleghany Stock Performance

NYSE Y opened at $842.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $841.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $838.10. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $585.10 and a 1 year high of $862.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.53.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $17.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Alleghany had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $17.39 earnings per share.

Alleghany Profile

(Get Rating)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.