SG Americas Securities LLC Has $5.97 Million Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 218.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 92,671 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $5,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. by 5.3% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 0.7% during the first quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of V.F. by 1.1% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Stock Performance

VFC opened at $28.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $78.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. Research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on V.F. in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on V.F. from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on V.F. from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

