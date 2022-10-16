SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 405.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $6,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Equifax by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,778 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Equifax by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Equifax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,488,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on EFX shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.93.

Equifax Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $159.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.74 and a 1-year high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

Equifax Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.