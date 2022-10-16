SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 1,113.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 164,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,192 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $5,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 256.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

FEZ stock opened at $31.30 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $49.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.04.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.