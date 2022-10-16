SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 718 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,356,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,668,654,000 after purchasing an additional 136,848 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,651,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,131,171,000 after purchasing an additional 30,422 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $759,715,000 after purchasing an additional 254,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 732,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $501,893,000 after purchasing an additional 45,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $731.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $714.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $676.36. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $750.88.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at $47,961,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at $206,207,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,337,691. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ORLY. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $761.29.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

