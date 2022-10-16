Short Interest in Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Decreases By 30.8%

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the September 15th total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Aftermath Silver Stock Performance
Shares of Aftermath Silver stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. Aftermath Silver has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.18.
Aftermath Silver Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aftermath Silver (AAGFF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Aftermath Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aftermath Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.