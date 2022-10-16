Short Interest in Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Decreases By 30.8%

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the September 15th total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Aftermath Silver Stock Performance

Shares of Aftermath Silver stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. Aftermath Silver has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.18.

Get Aftermath Silver alerts:

Aftermath Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Aftermath Silver Ltd., a junior exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. It holds interest in the Cachinal De La Sierra silver-gold project and Challacollo silver-gold project located in Chile; and Berenguela silver-copper project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Full Metal Zinc Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Aftermath Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aftermath Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.