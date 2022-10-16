Short Interest in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Rises By 12.7%

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 278,600 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the September 15th total of 247,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALRS. Hovde Group raised shares of Alerus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alerus Financial to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alerus Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 141,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 83,196 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $3,220,000. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Alerus Financial NA raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 2,413,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,703,000 after purchasing an additional 29,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.95% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALRS opened at $22.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.35. Alerus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.31.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). Alerus Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $52.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alerus Financial will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Alerus Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.