Short Interest in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Rises By 12.7%

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 278,600 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the September 15th total of 247,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALRS. Hovde Group raised shares of Alerus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alerus Financial to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alerus Financial
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 141,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 83,196 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $3,220,000. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Alerus Financial NA raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 2,413,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,703,000 after purchasing an additional 29,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.95% of the company’s stock.
Alerus Financial Stock Performance
Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). Alerus Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $52.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alerus Financial will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.
Alerus Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.
Alerus Financial Company Profile
Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.
