Short Interest in Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Grows By 45.0%

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 29.0 days.

Anglo American Platinum Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AGPPF opened at $78.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.23 and its 200-day moving average is $90.16. Anglo American Platinum has a one year low of $62.20 and a one year high of $167.75.

Get Anglo American Platinum alerts:

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.