Short Interest in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Drops By 37.7%

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the September 15th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Down 0.1 %

Hawthorn Bancshares stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. Hawthorn Bancshares has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $27.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.23. The stock has a market cap of $154.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $18.21 million for the quarter.

Hawthorn Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 354,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,344,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 66,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 41,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. 25.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

Featured Articles

