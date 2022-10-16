Short Interest in TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) Rises By 62.2%

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,200 shares, an increase of 62.2% from the September 15th total of 55,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in TD by 79.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 121,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53,860 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in TD by 22.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 350,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 63,585 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in TD during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in TD by 1,346.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 920,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 857,065 shares in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TD stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.41. TD has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $3.95.

TD Holdings, Inc engages in commodities trading and supply chain service businesses in the People's Republic of China. Its commodity trading business engages in purchasing non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum ingots, copper, silver, and gold from upstream metal and mineral suppliers and then selling to downstream customers.

